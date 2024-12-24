Extremely rare baby mammoth remains found in Siberia in "unique discovery"

Yakutsk, Russia - Russian scientists on Monday showed off the remarkably well preserved remains of a baby mammoth found in the permafrost-covered region of Yakutia.

The carcass of a baby mammoth, which is estimated to be over 50,000 years old, is presented in Yakutsk, Russia. © MICHIL YAKOVLEV / NORTH-EASTERN FEDERAL UNIVERSITY IN YAKUTSK / AFP

The 50,000-year-old female mammoth has been nicknamed "Yana" after the river in whose basin it was discovered this summer.

Experts say "Yana" is the best preserved mammoth carcass in the world and is one of only seven whole remains ever found.

Studies will now be carried out to work out her exact age at death, estimated at "one year old or a bit more."

The carcass was shown at the Federal University of the North East in the regional capital of Yakutsk, the institution said in a statement.

"We were all surprised by the exceptional preservation of the mammoth," rector Anatoly Nikolayev said.

Researcher Maxim Cheprasov said it was a "unique discovery."