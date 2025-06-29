Study warns Earth's satellites are at risk if "city killer" asteroid smashes into Moon

If a huge asteroid smashes into the Moon in 2032, the gigantic explosion would send debris streaming towards Earth that would threaten satellites and create a spectacular meteor shower, according to researchers .

Earlier this year there were briefly fears that a 200-foot-wide asteroid named 2024 YR4, which is big enough to level a city, would strike Earth on December 22, 2032.

It was given the highest chance – 3.1% – of hitting our home planet that scientists have ever measured for such a giant space rock.

Subsequent observations from telescopes definitively ruled out a direct hit on Earth.

However, the odds that it will crash into the Moon have risen to 4.3%, according to data from the James Webb space telescope in May.

A new preprint study, which has not been peer-reviewed, is the first to estimate how such a collision could affect Earth.

It would be the largest asteroid to hit the Moon in around 5,000 years, lead study author Paul Wiegert of Canada's University of Western Ontario told AFP.

The impact would be "comparable to a large nuclear explosion in terms of the amount of energy released," he added.

Up to 220 million pounds of material would shoot out from the Moon's surface, according to a series of simulations run by the researchers.

If the asteroid hit the side of the Moon facing Earth – which is roughly a 50% chance – up to 10% of this debris could be pulled in by Earth's gravity over the following days, they said.