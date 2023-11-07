First images from European space probe Euclid mark "revolution for astronomy"

Paris, France - The first images from the European probe Euclid are providing a "revolutionarily" detailed view of space.

"Never before has a telescope been able to capture such razor-sharp astronomical images over such a large portion of the sky and look so far into the distant universe," the European Space Agency (ESA) announced on Tuesday.



The first images from the probe were displayed at the European Space Operations Centre in the German city of Darmstadt and at the Space Summit in Seville in Spain.

The probe is intended to collect data on billions of galaxies, including for the study of dark matter and dark energy.

The pictures show, amongst others, the Perseus Cluster in the constellation Perseus. According to the ESA, the image is a "revolution for astronomy," depicting 1,000 galaxies in the cluster and more than 100,000 more distant galaxies in the background.

Many of these faint galaxies were previously not visible. Euclid also captured a stunning image of the famous Horsehead Nebula.