Texas floods: Gov. Greg Abbott confirms over 160 people still missing after disaster

Hunt, Texas - More than 160 people remain unaccounted for after devastating floods in Texas, Governor Greg Abbott said Tuesday, marking a dramatic increase in the number of missing from a tragedy that has already claimed 109 lives.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott (r.) said at least 161 people were still missing after the disastrous flash floods that hit Texas last week. © Collage: REUTERS

Four days after flash floods roared through several Texas counties, some in the middle of the night, hopes of finding survivors were fading – and Abbott warned that the list of those unaccounted for could yet rise.

"Just in the Kerr County area alone, there are 161 people who are known to be missing," he told reporters Tuesday as the grim search continued.

"There very likely could be more added to that list," he said, adding that the figure was based on people reported as unaccounted for by friends, relatives and neighbors.

Kerr County, part of a central Texas region known as "Flash Flood Alley," suffered the most damage, with at least 94 fatalities.

That includes at least 27 girls and counselors who were staying at a youth summer camp on the Guadalupe River when it burst its banks as the Fourth of July holiday began in the early hours of Friday.

Torrents of water swept through the camp, scouring cabins as hundreds of people slept.

Five campers and one counselor were still missing as of Tuesday evening, according to Abbot, as well as another child not associated with the camp.

"There's nothing more important in our hearts and minds than the people of this community, especially those who are still lost," Abbot said.

Elsewhere in the state, there have been at least 15 fatalities recorded so far, he added.