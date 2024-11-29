Fossilized dinosaur poop and vomit offer clues to how they rose to rule Earth

Feces, vomit, and fossilized food from inside stomachs have provided new clues into how dinosaurs rose to dominate Earth, a new scientific study revealed this week.

Scientists have discovered plenty about dinosaurs -- particularly about how they vanished off the face of the planet 66 million years ago.

But "we know very little about their rise," Martin Qvarnstrom, a researcher at Sweden's Uppsala University and the study's lead author, told AFP.

Dinosaurs first appeared at least 230 million years ago, fossils have shown.

But they would not become the world's dominant animal until the start of the Jurassic Period some 30 million years later.

What caused this ascension – and why it took so long – has long been a subject of fevered debate between scientists.

For the new study in Nature, a European team exhaustively probed more than 500 "bromalites" – the fossilized remains of dinosaur feces, vomit, and undigested food inside intestines – from sites in Poland.

"By linking the bromalites to the producers and identifying what's in them, we can start connecting who ate whom or who ate what," Qvarnstrom explained.

The researchers used new technology such as synchrotron microtomography to build a 3D image of the samples.

This revealed that the excrement contained the remains of insects, plants, fish, and bigger animals.

The researchers compared this with data about fossils, plants, and the climate to construct a model for the step-by-step rise of the dinosaurs.