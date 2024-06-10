Medical advisers vote to recommend Eli Lilly Alzheimer drug

Washington, DC - An independent research panel of medical experts voted Monday to recommend Eli Lilly's experimental Alzheimer's drug, meaning there could soon be another treatment option available to patients with the devastating brain disorder.

Donanemab was found in a trial carried out last year to slow cognitive decline in the early stages of the disease – but there was also a high rate of side effects, including deaths.



The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in March pushed back a planned meeting of experts to evaluate the safety of the intravenously-injected antibody.

It normally follows its adviser's recommendations but is not required to do so.

A green light would mean there is a second therapy that targets the underlying causes of Alzheimer's, the most common form of dementia that affects one in nine people over the age of 65, progressively robbing them of their memories and independence.

In Alzheimer's disease, two key proteins, tau and amyloid beta, build up into tangles and plaques, known together as aggregates, which cause brain cells to die and lead to brain shrinkage.

If approved, donanemab will be the third drug targeting amyloid beta to hit the market. Biogen and Eisai launched the first, called Aduhelm, which was controversially approved in 2021 despite concerns over its effectiveness, and later withdrawn.

The same companies got another drug called Leqembi, which works in the same way, approved last year.