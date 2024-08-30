Monkey monikers: Like humans, marmosets give each other names

Washington DC - Naming others is considered a marker of highly advanced cognition in social animals , previously observed only in humans, bottlenose dolphins, and African elephants.

Marmoset monkeys use loud, high-pitched calls to assign each other "vocal labels," as shown in research conducted by a team at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem. © Unsplash/Isaac Carvalho

Marmoset monkeys have now joined this exclusive club, according to a new study published in Science on Thursday.

The diminutive primates use loud, high-pitched calls to assign each other "vocal labels," as shown in research conducted by a team at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem.

"We are very interested in social behavior because we think that social behavior is essentially what drove us humans to be so special compared to other animals," senior author David Omer said.

"We don't run fast, we don't fly, we don't excel in anything else besides being social and all our achievements as a society are our societal achievements."

Marmosets are ideal subjects to study the evolution of social behavior and language in humans, he explained, because they exhibit similar traits, living in small monogamous family groups of six to eight individuals that cooperatively rear their young.

Led by graduate student Guy Oren, the researchers recorded natural conversations between pairs of marmosets separated by a visual barrier, as well as interactions between the monkeys and a computer system that played back pre-recorded calls.

They discovered that marmosets use "phee calls" – very high-pitched vocalizations, as loud as power tools – to address one another. Notably, the monkeys could recognize when such calls were directed at them and were more likely to respond when addressed by their name.