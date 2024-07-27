Mysterious "alien mummy" found with non-human fingerprints in bizarre discovery

Peru - After strange "alien" mummies with three fingers were found in Peru last year, leading researchers have presented the first results of their investigations .

The so-called Nazca mummies raise many questions. © Collage: McDowell Law Firm/Josh McDowell

Joshua McDowell, a former prosecutor from Colorado, has examined the bodies with the help of an international team of researchers.

He has now presented the first results to the Daily Mail.

"These were not traditional human fingerprint patterns," the expert is certain.

Using one mummy – named Maria by researchers – as an example, McDowell said, "We did not see any loops or whorls on the prints of the fingers or on the toes."

Instead, Maria had rectangular fingerprints.

McDowell emphasizes, "I'm a former prosecutor. I'm a criminal defense attorney. I've seen lots of fingerprints. And these were not classic fingerprints."

He is certain that "'María's fingerprints weren't consistent with human prints."

Maria and over a dozen other mummies were presented to the general public last year by renowned ufologist Jaime Maussan in the Mexican parliament.

The mysterious remains are said to be more than 1,000 years old and were allegedly found in a diatomite mine in the Peruvian Andes.

The discovery of the so-called "Nazca mummies" caused shock waves in the UFO research scene at the time.