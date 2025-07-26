NASA to lose 20% of its workforce amid Trump cuts

Washington DC - The US National Aeronautics and Space Administration ( NASA ) is likely to lose about 20% of its workforce via a voluntary resignation program introduced by the Trump administration.

President Donald Trump's voluntary resignation program will likely see NASA's workforce diminish by about 20%. © imago/imagebroker

A NASA spokesperson on Friday said the organization expects to lose around 3,870 employees over the coming weeks as part of a voluntary resignation program designed to cut costs.

This would leave NASA with about 14,000 employees – a reduction of about 20% that the organization insists will be made while prioritizing safety.

"Safety remains a top priority for our agency as we balance the need to become a more streamlined and more efficient organization," read a statement from NASA cited by Bloomberg.

It is expected that about 870 employees will leave through the first deferred resignation program, while another 3,000 will leave via voluntary early retirement or a voluntary separation incentive program.

According to Bloomberg, NASA's former acting administrator Janet Petro told an agency town hall in June: "The reason we are doing this is to minimize any involuntary workforce reductions in the future."