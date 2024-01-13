New dinosaur species may be closest known relative of Tyrannosaurus rex

London, UK - A new dinosaur species may be the closest known relative of Tyrannosaurus rex, a new study suggests.

The newly-discovered Tyrannosaurus mcraeensis may be the closest known relative of the famous T. rex. © Unsplash/@jonjons

The research reshapes scientists' understanding of how the most famous dinosaur – T. rex – might have first arrived in North America by introducing its earliest known relative on the continent.

Researchers have identified the newly discovered subspecies of tyrannosaurus known as Tyrannosaurus mcraeensis.

The predator is older and more primitive than its better-known cousin but just as big – roughly the size of a double-decker bus.

The findings are based on a partial skull collected years ago from western New Mexico and on display at the New Mexico Museum of Natural History and Science (NMMNHS).

It shows that tyrannosaurus was in North America millions of years before paleontologists previously thought.

Based on the location of other fossil finds that have previously been dated to between 66 and 75 million years ago, the researchers suggest T. mcraeensis may have lived between 71 and 73 million years ago - some five to seven million years before T. rex.

T. rex is so well-known, so it became possible to show the New Mexico tyrannosaur was something new.

Dr. Nick Longrich, a co-author from the Milner Centre for Evolution at the University of Bath, said: "The differences are subtle, but that's typically the case in closely related species.

"Evolution slowly causes mutations to build up over millions of years, causing species to look subtly different over time."