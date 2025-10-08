Nobel physics laureate reveals likely impact of Trump cuts on US scientific research

Berkeley, California - It was just past 2:00 AM when a mysterious number rang Nobel laureate John Clarke, what he deemed "obviously a joke call" that grew increasingly surreal when he heard "a voice from Sweden."

British physicist John Clarke, French physicist Michel H. Devoret, and US physicist John M. Martinis are announced as winners of the 2025 Nobel Prize in Physics at the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences in Stockholm, Sweden, on October 7, 2025. © JONATHAN NACKSTRAND / AFP

"It soon became clear that it was real," Clarke told journalists Tuesday after he and two colleagues had won the Nobel Prize in physics for their door-opening work in quantum mechanics.

"I was just sitting there feeling completely stunned," Clarke said. "It had never occurred to me in my entire life that anything like this would ever happen."

The University of California, Berkeley professor said his phone kept ringing, emails began pouring in, and people started "banging on my door" seeking interviews at 3:00 AM.

"I said no thank you, not at this time of night," the British 83-year-old said with a chuckle.

Clarke shared the coveted prize with two fellow physicists who worked in his Berkeley lab at the time of the trio's research, Frenchman Michel Devoret and American John Martinis. All three scientists are researchers at American universities.

The physicist noted the significant resources he was afforded at the time of their work some four decades ago, including lab space, graduate assistants, and equipment.

And he called President Donald Trump's efforts to reshape American science and health policy – including mass firings to government scientists and steep slashes to research budgets – an "immensely serious problem."

"This will cripple much of United States science research," he told AFP, adding that he knew people who have taken enormous funding hits.

"It is going to be disastrous if this continues," Clarke said. "Assuming that the present administration finally comes to an end, it may take a decade to get back to where we were, say, half a year ago."

"It's a huge problem" that's "entirely beyond any understanding of anyone who is a scientist," he said.