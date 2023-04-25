New Mars study reveals fascinating insights into the heart of a planet

Researchers have shed new light on the origins and nature of Mars in a study that reveals the first detections of sound waves travelling into the planet's core.

© 123RF/forplayday

The research reveals the first detections of sound waves travelling into the Martian core, finding that it is slightly denser than previously thought. Measurements from this acoustic energy, called seismic waves, also indicate the core is smaller than previously thought, and comprises a mixture of iron and numerous other elements. Researchers say the findings are all the more remarkable, as the mission was initially only scheduled to last for a little over one Mars year (two Earth years). Despite Martian storms speeding up the accumulation of dust and reducing power to the NASA InSight Mars lander, the space agency extended its stay, so geophysical data, including signals of quakes, continued to be gathered until the end of last year.

Listening to the heart of another planet

NASA's InSight Mars lander helped collect geophysical data. © NASA Lead author Dr Jessica Irving, senior lecturer in earth sciences at the University of Bristol, said: "The extra mission time certainly paid off. We’ve made the very first observations of seismic waves travelling through the core of Mars." "Two seismic signals, one from a very distant marsquake and one from a meteorite impact on the far side of the planet, have allowed us to probe the Martian core with seismic waves." "We’ve effectively been listening for energy travelling through the heart of another planet, and now we’ve heard it." The study, led by University of Bristol researchers, used data from Nasa’s InSight lander, a robotic spacecraft designed to probe the interior of Mars, to compare seismic waves travelling through the planet’s core with those transiting Mars’ shallower regions, and modelled properties of its interior.

In 2018, the lander deployed a broadband seismometer on the Martian surface allowing for the detection of seismic events, including marsquakes and meteorite impacts. The multidisciplinary team of scientists used observations of two seismic events located in the opposite hemisphere from the seismometer to measure the travel times of seismic waves that passed through the core relative to seismic waves that remained in the mantle.

New insight's into Mars' core

NASA's lander deployed a broadband seismometer on the Martian surface, allowing the detection of seismic events, including marsquakes and meteorite impacts. © NASA The authors used these measurements to build models describing physical properties of the core, including its size and elastic wave-speed. The results suggested Mars’ core is slightly denser and smaller than previous estimates, with a radius of approximately 1,106 to 1,124 miles. The findings are consistent with the core having a relatively high fraction of light elements alloyed with iron, including lots of sulfur and smaller amounts of oxygen, carbon and hydrogen. Dr Irving added: "The new results are important for understanding how Mars' formation and evolution differ from those of Earth." "New theories about the formation conditions and building blocks of the red planet will need to be able to match the core’s physical properties as revealed by this new study."