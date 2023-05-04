New study may explain why some people see and hear things during near-death experiences

Ann Arbor, Michigan - We've all read or heard accounts from people who have "seen things" during a brush with death, but a new scientific study has fascinating insights into what happens in the brain in these moments.

A scientific study has fascinating insights into what happens in the brain to produce auditory and visual experiences in people who've had a brush with death. © 123RF/kornpoj

In a new paper published by the Proceedings of the National Academy of Science, University of Michigan scientists wonder whether such "tales of white light, visits from departed loved ones, hearing voices" are underpinned by "something fundamentally real"?



Led by Jimo Borjigin, associate professor at the Department of Molecular & Integrative Physiology and the Department of Neurology, the team said their work, which was based on studying four hospital patients, "provides early evidence of a surge of activity correlated with consciousness in the dying brain."

"Similar signatures of gamma activation" were seen among animals and humans upon a loss of oxygen following cardiac arrest, the team reported, with two of the patients showing "an increase in heart rate along with a surge of gamma wave activity, considered the fastest brain activity and associated with consciousness."