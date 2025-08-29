Number of missing people is up nearly 70% in five years, Red Cross says

Geneva, Switzerland - More than a quarter of a million people are registered as missing by the Red Cross , a figure up nearly 70% over five years, the organization said Friday.

View of the Red Cross logo at its headquarters in Caracas, Venezuela on August 5, 2023. © Federico PARRA / AFP

The increase is being driven by growing numbers of conflicts, mass migration, and fading respect for the rules of war, the International Committee of the Red Cross said in a statement.

"From Sudan to Ukraine, from Syria to Colombia, the trend is clear: the surging number of missing persons provides a stark reminder that conflict parties and those who support them are failing to protect people during war," said ICRC director-general Pierre Krahenbuhl.

Some 284,400 people were registered as missing by the ICRC's Family Links Network at the end of 2024 – an increase of 68% since 2019, according to numbers released on Friday.

Krahenbuhl cautioned that the figure is "only the tip of the iceberg."

"Worldwide, millions of people have been separated from their loved ones – often for years or even decades," he said.

"The tragedy of the missing is not inevitable. With stronger measures to prevent separation, protect those in detention, and properly manage the dead, countless families could be spared a lifetime of anguish," he continued.

"Behind every number is a mother, father, child, or sibling whose absence leaves a wound that statistics cannot capture."