Researchers go looking for vaquita, the rarest whale on earth

San Felipe, Mexico - Researchers from the US, Mexico, and Canada want to determine the current population of the California porpoise, an endangered whale species in the Gulf of California believed to number less than 10.

Two observation ships and local fishing boats are to look for the small porpoises in the protected area, the Mexican Ministry of the Environment and the environmental protection organization Sea Shepherd said on Monday.



The animal, also called vaquita, is rarely sighted. According to organizations like Pro Wildlife, there are fewer than 10 specimens remaining.

The scientific mission will now attempt to determine the number of remaining animals as accurately as possible during the search from May 10-27. Experts will use 55 anchored detectors to pick up acoustic signals and powerful binoculars to locate the marine mammals.

With a length of only about five feet and a maximum weight of less than 90 pounds, the vaquita is one of the smallest whale species and is only found in the Gulf of California.