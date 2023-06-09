Scientist may have just discovered the secret to staying young!
New York, New York - Scientists may have figured out the secret to living longer – and it turns out we had it in us all along!
Delaying old age might be a pipedream, but that has not deterred people from trying to find ways to stall the inevitable.
After all, the global anti-ageing market, taking in medicines and creams and other such would-be elixirs, was worth $37 billion in 2021, according to market research company Euromonitor. That’s about the same as the gross domestic products of Nepal or Estonia, going by World Bank estimates.
But it could well be that one of the most important potential bulwarks against getting old early lies within us all.
Taurine, an amino acid in the human body, "could be an elixir of life within us that helps us live longer and healthier lives," said Vijay Yadav, assistant professor of genetics & development at Columbia University Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons.
And as taurine is also found in staple foods such as beef, chicken, milk, and pork – and is added as an ingredient in energy drinks – it should be easy to top up.
Taurine could hold key to aging process
Yadav teamed up with "dozens of ageing researchers around the world" to look into how taurine affects mice, monkeys and worms. Their findings, published on June 8 in Science, showed taurine deficiency to be a "driver of ageing in animals."
The authors said they do not know for sure if taurine supplements would improve health or increase longevity in humans, though they found people with higher taurine levels have fewer cases of type 2 diabetes, lower obesity levels and reduced hypertension. A second set of tests found the human body produces more taurine during exercise.
"These are associations, which do not establish causation, but the results are consistent with the possibility that taurine deficiency contributes to human ageing," Yadav said.
