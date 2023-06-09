Scientist may have just discovered the secret to staying young!

New York, New York - Scientists may have figured out the secret to living longer – and it turns out we had it in us all along!

Taurine may hold the secret to living longer and delaying the aging process in human process. © 123rf/Milkos

Delaying old age might be a pipedream, but that has not deterred people from trying to find ways to stall the inevitable.

After all, the global anti-ageing market, taking in medicines and creams and other such would-be elixirs, was worth $37 billion in 2021, according to market research company Euromonitor. That’s about the same as the gross domestic products of Nepal or Estonia, going by World Bank estimates.



But it could well be that one of the most important potential bulwarks against getting old early lies within us all.

Taurine, an amino acid in the human body, "could be an elixir of life within us that helps us live longer and healthier lives," said Vijay Yadav, assistant professor of genetics & development at Columbia University Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons.

And as taurine is also found in staple foods such as beef, chicken, milk, and pork – and is added as an ingredient in energy drinks – it should be easy to top up.