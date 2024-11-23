Scientists take first "zoomed-in" image of a star outside our galaxy

Scientists said Thursday they have taken the first-ever close-up image of a star outside of the Milky Way, capturing a blurry shot of a dying behemoth 2,000 times bigger than the Sun.

Roughly 160,000 light years from Earth, the star WOH G64 sits in the Large Magellanic Cloud, a satellite galaxy of our home Milky Way (stock image). © Unsplash/Jeremy Thomas

It is a red supergiant, which is the largest type of star in the universe because it expands into space as it nears its explosive death.

The image was captured by a team of researchers using a new instrument of the European Southern Observatory's Very Large Telescope in Chile.

Keiichi Ohnaka, an astrophysicist at Chile's Andres Bello National University, said that "for the first time, we have succeeded in taking a zoomed-in image of a dying star."

The image shows the bright, if somewhat blurry, yellow star enclosed inside an oval outline.

"We discovered an egg-shaped cocoon closely surrounding the star," Ohnaka said in a statement.