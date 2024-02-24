Scientists probe the otherworldly sounds in Antarctic waters

Antarctica - In freezing Antarctic waters, amid bobbing chunks of floating ice, the hums, pitches, and echoes of life in the deep are helping scientists understand the behavior and movements of marine mammals .

Colombian researcher Andrea Bonilla Garzon (l.) and Colombian scientist Diego Mojica of Malpelo foundation work during whale watching at the Gerlache Strait, which separates the Palmer Archipelago from the Antarctic Peninsula. © Juan BARRETO / AFP

"There are species which make impressive sounds, literally like Star Wars, they sound like spaceships," said Colombian scientist Andrea Bonilla, who is carrying out research with underwater microphones off Antarctica's coast.



The biologist from Cornell University in New York submerges a hydrophone covered in titanium and attached to a buoy, into the frigid water. The device is like a camera trap in the wild, except it picks up aquatic sounds.

Her team, part of a Colombian scientific expedition to the Southern Ocean, also picks up devices they left a year prior for analysis.

The research also gives scientists data on how human activity and environmental pollution affect sea life in one of the best conserved parts of the planet.

Nearby, a colony of penguins waddle along a giant block of floating ice.

A humpback whale comes to the surface for some air during a stint in the region for the austral summer – a time for feeding and building up energy before their massive trek to warmer climes around the equator in the breeding season.