America returns spaceship to the Moon in private sector first

For the first time since the Apollo era, an American spaceship has landed on the Moon: an uncrewed commercial robot, funded by NASA to pave the way for US astronauts to return to Earth's cosmic neighbor later this decade.

Intuitive Machines' Odysseus spacecraft passes over the near side of the Moon following lunar orbit insertion. © Intuitive Machines/Handout via REUTERS

Odysseus, built by Houston-based Intuitive Machines, touched down near the lunar south pole Thursday at 6:23 EST, after a nail-biting final descent where flight controllers had to switch to an experimental landing system and took several minutes to establish radio contact with the lander after it came to rest.



"Today for the first time in more than a half century, the US has returned to the Moon," NASA administrator Bill Nelson said in a video. "Today for the first time in the history of humanity, a commercial company, an American company, launched and led the voyage up there."

Images from an external "EagleCam" designed to shoot out from the spacecraft during its final seconds of descent could be released early Friday, a member of the team that built it told AFP.

"After troubleshooting communications, flight controllers have confirmed Odysseus is upright and starting to send data," Intuitive Machines said in its latest update on X.

"Right now, we are working to downlink the first images from the lunar surface."

A previous moonshot by another American company last month ended in failure, raising the stakes to demonstrate that private industry had what it took to repeat a feat last achieved by NASA during its manned Apollo 17 mission in 1972.