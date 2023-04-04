NASA announces history-making Artemis II moon mission crew!
Houston, Texas - NASA and Canadian space agency CSA have announced the crew for Artemis II, the upcoming crewed mission on NASA's path to its first manned moon landing since 1972.
"NASA astronauts Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover and Christina Hammock Koch, and CSA astronaut Jeremy Hansen, each has their own story, but, together, they represent our creed: E pluribus unum – out of many, one," NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said during an event near NASA's Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas.
"Together, we are ushering in a new era of exploration for a new generation of star sailors and dreamers – the Artemis Generation."
The Artemis mission aims to return US astronauts to the moon, including at least one woman. The original goal of achieving this by 2024 has been pushed back to 2025 at the earliest.
Artemis II, a first manned flight around the moon, is to be followed by another manned flight including a moon landing. The last human mission to land on the satellite was carried out by NASA in 1972 with the Apollo 17 mission.
A groundbreaking space crew
"For the first time in more than 50 years, these individuals – the Artemis II crew – will be the first humans to fly to the vicinity of the Moon," said NASA's Vanessa Wyche.
"Among the crew are the first woman [Koch], first person of color [Glover], and first Canadian [Hansen] on a lunar mission, and all four astronauts will represent the best of humanity as they explore for the benefit of all."
"This mission paves the way for the expansion of human deep space exploration and presents new opportunities for scientific discoveries, commercial, industry and academic partnerships and the Artemis Generation."
The US put 12 astronauts on the moon with the Apollo missions between 1969 and 1972, the only country to have achieved the feat so far.
Cover photo: via REUTERS