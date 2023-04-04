NASA announces history-making Artemis II moon mission crew!

Houston, Texas - NASA and Canadian space agency CSA have announced the crew for Artemis II , the upcoming crewed mission on NASA's path to its first manned moon landing since 1972.

Clockwise: Christina Hammock Koch, Victor Glover, Jeremy Hansen, and Reid Wiseman will be part of the Artemis II manned mission around the moon. © via REUTERS

"NASA astronauts Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover and Christina Hammock Koch, and CSA astronaut Jeremy Hansen, each has their own story, but, together, they represent our creed: E pluribus unum – out of many, one," NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said during an event near NASA's Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas.



"Together, we are ushering in a new era of exploration for a new generation of star sailors and dreamers – the Artemis Generation."

The Artemis mission aims to return US astronauts to the moon, including at least one woman. The original goal of achieving this by 2024 has been pushed back to 2025 at the earliest.

Artemis II, a first manned flight around the moon, is to be followed by another manned flight including a moon landing. The last human mission to land on the satellite was carried out by NASA in 1972 with the Apollo 17 mission.