Boeing won't fix leaky Starliner before flying first crew to ISS

Cape Canaveral, Florida - Boeing is set to launch its first crewed space mission in June without fixing a small helium gas leak on its troubled Starliner spaceship, officials said Friday.

Boeing's CST-100 Starliner spacecraft is prepared for launch aboard a United Launch Alliance Atlas 5 rocket at Cape Canaveral, Florida. © REUTERS

The vessel, under development since 2010, has been plagued by technical problems and has yet to fulfill its purpose of ferrying astronauts to the International Space Station, allowing Boeing's rival SpaceX to zoom ahead with its Crew Dragon capsule.



Starliner was supposed to finally fly astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams to the orbital outpost on May 6, but the mission was scrubbed hours before lift-off after a faulty valve was discovered on the United Launch Alliance rocket carrying it.

Since then, additional issues came to light, including a helium leak in the spacecraft's service module, which houses the propulsion system.

But while the rocket valve has been replaced, Boeing and NASA have made the decision to fly to the ISS without replacing a shirt button-sized seal on a leaking joint, officials told reporters.

"We can handle this particular leak if that leak rate were to grow even up to 100 times," said Steve Stich, manager of NASA's Commercial Crew Program. It impacts just one of a set of 28 thrusters used to control the spaceship's attitude, he added.

Instead, teams will monitor the leak during the hours before launch, scheduled for June 1 at 12:25 PM from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.