Boeing suffers biggest blow yet as DOJ says it can be prosecuted for deadly crashes

Washington DC - The Justice Department on Tuesday said Boeing can be prosecuted for two subsequent 737 Max crashes that killed 346 people about five years ago.

The Justice Department has said that Boeing can be prosecuted for the deadly Lion Air (l.) and Ethiopian Airlines crashes of 2019 after it broke the settlement agreement. © Collage: Azwar Ipank & TONY KARUMBA / AFP

Boeing breached obligations under an agreement that had shielded it against legal proceedings for the accidents, department officials said in a letter to Judge Reed O'Connor of the US District Court for the Northern District of Texas.

Boeing told AFP "we believe that we have honored the terms of that agreement" and said that it plans to defend itself.

The DOJ said in the letter that Boeing breached its obligations under a deferred prosecution agreement (DFA) by "failing to design, implement, and enforce a compliance and ethics program to prevent and detect violations of the US fraud laws throughout its operations."

Such a breach would mean Boeing can be prosecuted for any violation of federal law related to the crashes.

The government is evaluating how to proceed in the matter and has directed Boeing to respond by June 13.