SpaceX Starship explodes during "routine" test in "catastrophic failure"

Boca Chica, Texas - A SpaceX Starship exploded during a "routine" test late Wednesday in Texas, local law enforcement said, adding that no injuries had been reported and an investigation into the cause was underway.

A sign pointing towards the SpaceX Starbase is pictured on the road outside Brownsville, Texas. © Sergio FLORES / AFP

"During a routine static fire test at Starbase, Texas, SpaceX's Starship 36 suffered a catastrophic failure and exploded," according to a post by the Cameron County authorities on Facebook, adding it happened shortly after 11 PM.

Elon Musk's SpaceX said on his social media platform X that the Starship was "preparing for the tenth flight test (when it) experienced a major anomaly while on a test stand at Starbase."

"A safety clear area around the site was maintained throughout the operation and all personnel are safe and accounted for," Space X added on social media.

"There are no hazards to residents in surrounding communities, and we ask that individuals do not attempt to approach the area while safing operations continue."