SpaceX's Mechazilla successfully "catches" rocket booster in world-first

Boca Chica, Texas - SpaceX successfully "caught" the first-stage booster of its Starship megarocket Sunday as it returned to the launch pad after a test flight – a world first in the company's quest for rapid reusability.

SpaceX's system for "catching" rocket boosters successfully passed a test for the first time on Sunday. © REUTERS

The "super heavy booster" had blasted off attached to the Starship rocket minutes earlier, then made a picture-perfect controlled return to the same pad in Texas, where a pair of huge mechanical "chopsticks" reached out from the launch tower to bring the slowly descending booster to a halt.

"Folks, this is a day for the engineering history books," a SpaceX spokesperson said in a voiceover on the company's livestream, after the booster was safely in the tower's grasp and company staffers had erupted in cheers.

"The tower has caught the rocket!!" CEO Elon Musk posted on X.

Liftoff occurred at 7:25 AM local time, in clear weather. While the booster returned to the launchpad, the upper stage of Starship was due to splash down in the Indian Ocean within the hour.

During its last flight in June, SpaceX achieved its first successful splashdown with Starship, a prototype spaceship that Musk hopes will one day carry humans to Mars.

NASA is also keenly awaiting a modified version of Starship to act as a lander vehicle for crewed flights to the Moon under the Artemis program later this decade.