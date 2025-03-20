US drops to lowest-ever place in World Happiness Index as quarter of all Americans eat alone

New York, New York - The US fell to its lowest happiness ranking ever, partly due to a rise in the number of Americans eating their meals alone, an annual UN-sponsored report said Thursday.

One in four Americans reported eating their meals alone as the US dropped to 24th spot in the UN-sponsored World Happiness Index. © Unsplash/ismailhamzahk

Finland ranked as the world's happiest country for the eighth straight year in the World Happiness Report, with locals and experts thanking its grand lakes and strong welfare system for boosting its mood.

Afghanistan, plagued by a humanitarian catastrophe since the Taliban regained control after decades of US occupation in 2020, once again ranked as the unhappiest country in the world.

The US fell to 24th place, its lowest score since the report was first published in 2012, when it recorded its highest showing at number 11.

"The number of people dining alone in the United States has increased 53% over the past two decades," the authors said, noting that sharing meals "is strongly linked with well-being".

In 2023, roughly one in four Americans reported eating all their meals alone the previous day, the report said.

"The increasing number of people who eat alone is one reason for declining well-being in the United States," it said.

It also noted that the US was one of few countries to see a rise of so-called "deaths of despair" – from suicide or substance abuse – at a time when those deaths are declining in a majority of countries.