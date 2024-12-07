Vaping while still smoking cigarettes is unlikely to help quit tobacco for good, research finds
A new scientific study this week revealed that people who vape while still smoking cigarettes are less likely to successfully quit than those who only do one or the other.
Over time, most of these "dual users" tend to go back to only smoking cigarettes, according to the study published in the journal ERJ Open Research.
The international team of researchers reviewed existing data on smoking and vaping before combining the results.
After four to eight months, only 3% of dual users quit smoking, they found.
Over that period, 8% of people who exclusively vaped quit, while 6% of those who only smoked cigarettes managed to kick the habit.
After 16 to 24 months, 13% of dual users had quit, compared to 26% of vapers to 17% of smokers.
Two years on, 58% of dual users had gone back to just smoking cigarettes, the study found.
"Given the extensive marketing of vapes as healthier alternatives to conventional smoking, they have gained popularity among people trying to quit smoking," said lead study author Josef Hamoud of Germany's University Medical Center Goettingen.
The existing research showed "concerning results" about smoking and vaping at the same time, he said in a statement.
"There is still a lot we don't know about the long-term health effects of vaping."
Are e-cigarettes really an effective way to quit smoking?
E-cigarettes, which have exploded in popularity over the last decade, do not contain tobacco but instead, a liquid normally filled with nicotine that is inhaled as vapor.
Because there is no tar, carbon monoxide, or other toxic elements linked to smoking, the health risks of vaping are considered to be much lower.
However, the World Health Organization and anti-smoking groups have refused to assert that vaping is less harmful than smoking, citing the precautionary principle and saying more evidence is needed.
A 2022 Cochrane review – considered the gold standard for analyzing available knowledge – found strong evidence that e-cigarettes are more effective for quitting smoking than nicotine patches or gum.
Fearing young people taking up vaping en masse, some countries have moved to ban e-cigarettes or at least prohibit disposable versions or kid-friendly flavors.
Given the mass deaths caused by tobacco, many medical researchers have called for vaping to remain legal as a tool for quitting smoking – while doing everything possible to stop young people from taking up either habit.
Cover photo: Unsplash/Chiara Summer