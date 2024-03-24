Caitlin Clark gets called out by fans – and her dad – over heated March Madness antics
Iowa City, Iowa - Caitlin Clark has been under a microscope throughout this year's NCAA March Madness Tournament.
Yet, even the star basketballer is not in the spotlight, the cameras are quick to highlight her less admirable moments.
In her first round game against Holy Cross on Saturday, Clark's behavior drew attention for all the wrong reasons.
Alongside her impressive scoring, she engaged in a slew of arguments with the referees, making fans and even her dad in the stands disappointed.
Her father was even caught on camera urging her to quit arguing with the refs, mouthing a stern: "STOPP!"
Fans echoed similar sentiments, expressing their disappointment with Caitlin's actions and making their disapproval known.
"This is the one part of her game that is undesirable," one fan wrote on X. "She has a WORLD of young girls looking up to her because of her ability and skills, but I definitely don’t want my daughter emulating that part of her game."
"The way she carries herself on the court is so off-putting," another added.
Alex Morgan rocks "Caitlin Clark" look
Despite her heated moment, it seems other top athletes are taking a page from Caitlin Clark's book - at least in a fashion sense.
US Soccer star Alex Morgan turned heads with her pregame fashion statement that invoked the college basketball star.
Before her San Diego Wave FC match on Saturday evening, she rocked a Caitlin Clark hoops jersey and pulled off Clark's signature "you can't see me" move.
"Let season 14 begin," she wrote on X.
Caitlin Clark and Iowa are set to take on West Virginia in the second round of the NCAA March Madness Tournament on Monday night at 8 PM ET.
