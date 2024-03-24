Caitlin Clark gets called out by fans – and her dad – over heated March Madness antics

Iowa City, Iowa - Caitlin Clark has been under a microscope throughout this year's NCAA March Madness Tournament.

Caitlin Clark's behavior drew attention for all the wrong reasons during the first round of the NCAA tournament, causing her dad and fans alike to call her out. © MATTHEW HOLST / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Yet, even the star basketballer is not in the spotlight, the cameras are quick to highlight her less admirable moments.

In her first round game against Holy Cross on Saturday, Clark's behavior drew attention for all the wrong reasons.

Alongside her impressive scoring, she engaged in a slew of arguments with the referees, making fans and even her dad in the stands disappointed.

Her father was even caught on camera urging her to quit arguing with the refs, mouthing a stern: "STOPP!"

Fans echoed similar sentiments, expressing their disappointment with Caitlin's actions and making their disapproval known.



"This is the one part of her game that is undesirable," one fan wrote on X. "She has a WORLD of young girls looking up to her because of her ability and skills, but I definitely don’t want my daughter emulating that part of her game."

"The way she carries herself on the court is so off-putting," another added.