Coco Gauff calls out French Open for excluding women from night session

Paris, France - Second seed Coco Gauff said on Thursday that women's matches are "worthy" of being played in the prime-time night session at Roland Garros .

© FRANCK FIFE / AFP

The debate over the lack of women's matches played in the late slot on Court Philippe Chatrier has rumbled on since the session was first added to the French Open schedule in 2021.

Three-time Grand Slam finalist Ons Jabeur hit out at tournament organisers earlier this week, saying she doesn't "think they have daughters".

Gauff said she would not want an extra match added to the evening session, which currently features just one, but would like to see women given a chance.

"I do think that women's matches are worthy of a night spot," she told reporters after battling past Czech teenager Tereza Valentova 6-2, 6-4 in the second round.

"If there is going to be two spots, I don't think that a woman should play after the men at 8:15 PM. I just think that's unfair. You could go on at 11:00 PM, and that's if the match really goes fast...

"If they are going to put one match at 8:15 PM, for sure there could be an opportunity to put a woman there."

The Australian and US Opens also have night sessions, but each has two matches in the order of play.

There has not been a women's night match at Roland Garros since Aryna Sabalenka beat Sloane Stephens in the 2023 last 16, while there have only been four in total.