Cowboys star Sam Williams hit with drug and weapon charges after arrest
Frisco, Texas - Dallas Cowboys defensive end Sam Williams was arrested Sunday and booked on charges of possession of a controlled substance and the unlawful carrying of a weapon, police officials in Frisco, Texas said.
The 2022 NFL second-round pick is accused of possessing less than 1 gram of THC, which carries a felony charge, a Frisco police spokesperson said.
The weapons charge was a misdemeanor.
Williams played 28 snaps Saturday in the Cowboys' 22-14 preseason loss in Seattle and practiced Tuesday. The Cowboys declined comment but are aware of the arrest and addressing the matter directly with the 24-year-old.
Additional details about the arrest, including why was Williams searched, were not immediately made public.
The situation is subject to NFL review as a potential violation of the league’s personal conduct policy.
The league generally waits until the legal process concludes to consider levying a fine or suspension, so it is unlikely the arrest will result in any games missed for Williams during the 2023 season.
Sam Williams' recent brushes with the law
Early this year, Williams was formally charged with misdemeanor reckless driving following his role in a December 22 car crash.
Shortly before crashing into another car, a witness called 911 and reported Williams for speeding, running a red light and weaving between lanes. On January 17, Williams turned himself in for booking, was assigned a $5,000 bond and released, one day after the Cowboys' first-round playoff win at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
According to police, neither drugs nor alcohol were believed to be a factor in the collision.
Williams suffered minor injuries that caused him to miss the Cowboys' Christmas Eve win over the Philadelphia Eagles.
Cover photo: Thearon W. Henderson / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP