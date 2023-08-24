Cowboys star Sam Williams hit with drug and weapon charges after arrest

Frisco, Texas - Dallas Cowboys defensive end Sam Williams was arrested Sunday and booked on charges of possession of a controlled substance and the unlawful carrying of a weapon, police officials in Frisco, Texas said.

The Dallas Cowboys' Sam Williams was arrested in Frisco, Texas over the weekend and charged with a felony and a misdemeanor.

The 2022 NFL second-round pick is accused of possessing less than 1 gram of THC, which carries a felony charge, a Frisco police spokesperson said.



The weapons charge was a misdemeanor.

Williams played 28 snaps Saturday in the Cowboys' 22-14 preseason loss in Seattle and practiced Tuesday. The Cowboys declined comment but are aware of the arrest and addressing the matter directly with the 24-year-old.

Additional details about the arrest, including why was Williams searched, were not immediately made public.

The situation is subject to NFL review as a potential violation of the league’s personal conduct policy.

The league generally waits until the legal process concludes to consider levying a fine or suspension, so it is unlikely the arrest will result in any games missed for Williams during the 2023 season.