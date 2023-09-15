Eagles drama: QB Jalen Hurts reacts to heated sideline tiff with AJ Brown

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania - Boys will be boys, and in the physical game of football, arguments are bound to happen! The NFL saw some in-team drama heat up.

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (r.) addressed his heated moment with AJ Brown during their Thursday night win against the Minnesota Vikings, and claimed everything is fine. © Collage: TIMOTHY A. CLARY & Tim Nwachukwu / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver AJ Brown wasn't too pleased with his QB teammate Jalen Hurts during their Thursday night 34-28 win against the Minnesota Vikings.

At the start of the fourth quarter, TV cameras captured a heated exchange between Brown and Hurts.

Brown's intense shouting erupted so much that even head coach Nick Sirianni had to step in, and seemingly issuing strong words to Brown.

The receiver's frustration towards Hurts was all due to the lack of playing opportunity, according to his teammates via ESPN.

"I think everybody wants to make plays and everybody wants to contribute," Hurts said. "I have no worry about him. He's a great player, a great teammate, a great friend, and we'll do anything and everything to win."

"That's part of being a competitor, man. You always want to feel you're a part of the team, helping the team and things like that," Eagles receiver DeVonta Smith said.

"Anytime something like that is going on, it's not anything bad. He's not bashing nobody. He just wants to feel part of the team, wants to help us."

Coming off of their first Super Bowl appearance since 2017 last season, the Eagles' victory against the Vikings propels them to a 2-0 record so far this season.