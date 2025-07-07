Pacers star Haliburton gets bad news for next season after Achilles tear

Indianapolis, Indiana - Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton will miss the entire 2025-26 NBA season after suffering a torn right Achilles tendon in the NBA Finals, team president Kevin Pritchard said Monday.

Haliburton was playing with a right calf strain when he went down in the first quarter of Indiana's 103-91 loss to Oklahoma City in the title-deciding contest.

"I have no doubt that he will be back better than ever," Pritchard said. "He will not play next year, though. We would not jeopardize that now. Don't get any hopes up that he will play."

Haliburton sparked the Pacers to their first NBA Finals since 2000, averaging 18.6 points, 9.2 assists, 3.5 rebounds, and 1.4 steals a game.

"He plays best when he is really hungry, and I'm guessing next year, he's going to be champing at the bit to prove to everybody that he's back," Pritchard said.

"We're just going to have to take it slow and make sure he's back to 100 per cent. I expect great things and him being an-All NBA player – we witnessed something with clutch shotmaking that I've never seen in the NBA."

That included a game-winning basket at the buzzer to beat Oklahoma City in the finals' opener.

Pritchard said the Pacers haven't given up on being an NBA contender but realize they will lack something special until Haliburton returns from June 23 surgery.

"We were 24 minutes and an injury away," Pritchard said. "We have some challenges with Ty's injury but we like what we have. We'll have some guys that hopefully will have some opportunities, and when he gets back, it'll be the cherry on top, I guess."

Haliburton's rehabilitation is off to a strong start, Pritchard said.