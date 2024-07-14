Former NFL star Jacoby Jones, known for Mile High Miracle catch, has died

Baltimore, Maryland - Jacoby Jones, a star wide receiver for the Baltimore Ravens known for the "Mile High Miracle" catch and his ebullient personality, has died at the age of 40, the Ravens said Sunday.

The cause of Jones's death was not immediately available.

"We are completely heartbroken to learn about the passing of Jacoby Jones," the Ravens said in a statement.

"Jacoby had the unique ability to connect with everyone he encountered. His charisma, joy, and love created a one-of-a-kind presence that could light up any room or brighten any dark day."

Jones played nine NFL seasons for four different teams, but he'll be best remembered for his contributions to the Ravens' run to the Super Bowl after the 2012 campaign.

His 70-yard touchdown catch from quarterback Joe Flacco with 31 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter against the Denver Broncos – the "Mile High Miracle" – was a season-saving play for Baltimore.

The Ravens went on to win the game in double-overtime to advance, eventually booking a Super Bowl showdown with the San Francisco 49ers.

In the championship game, he scored two touchdowns, diving to catch a long pass late in the second quarter and bouncing up to score. He opened the second half with a 108-yard kickoff return touchdown – the longest play in Super Bowl history.