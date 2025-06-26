NFL suspends ex-Ravens kicker Justin Tucker amid bombshell accusations

New York, New York - Former Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker has been given a 10-game suspension following allegations of sexual misconduct made by 16 women, the NFL confirmed on Thursday.

Former Ravens kicker Justin Tucker has been given a 10-game suspension following allegations of sexual misconduct made by 16 women. © Ron Jenkins / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Tucker (35) was released by the Ravens last month following claims by multiple massage therapists that he behaved inappropriately during treatments.

Allegations against the kicker include exposing his genitals and brushing some of the therapists' thighs with his fingers.

Tucker had denied wrongdoing when the allegations first emerged in January, describing them as "unequivocally false."

"I have never before been accused of misconduct of any kind, and I have never been accused of acting inappropriately in front of a massage therapist or during a massage therapy session or during other bodywork," Tucker said.

"I have never received any complaints from a massage therapist, have never been dismissed from a massage therapy or bodywork session, and have never been told that I was not welcome at any spa or other place of business," he added.

In a later, separate statement, he said he "had never intended to disrespect anyone, cross any boundary or make anyone feel uncomfortable."

The NFL said Thursday Tucker had been suspended due to violations of the league's personal conduct policy.

His suspension is effective from August 26, and he will not be eligible for reinstatement until November 11.