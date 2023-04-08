Fred Couples makes Masters history as oldest to make Augusta cut
Augusta, Georgia - Fred Couples proved himself a Masters specialist once again as the 63-year-old golfer became the oldest man to ever make the cut at Augusta.
He sealed his place in the final stages of the major on Saturday morning, completing his second round with a bogey at 18 that gave him a second-round 74 for a one-over-par aggregate.
That was enough for the veteran American, who was champion at the Masters in 1992 and has often been a factor over the weekend in subsequent years.
Forty years since his Masters debut, Couples was relieved to get through to the business end of the tournament, having missed the cut in each of the last four years.
"I played really well the last couple days. I enjoy the place," he said.
Couples played his tee shot on 18 on Friday evening, before play was abandoned when trees began to fall amid stormy Georgia weather.
"I had 230 to the hole. All night long, I thought just make a five," Couples said. "I wasn't even thinking about a four, and I made a five. It's probably the best I could have done unless something crazy happened."
Fred Couples battles through cold, wet weather at 2023 Masters
It was cold and wet at Augusta on Saturday, and that was set to make the rest of the day a test of resolve, with third rounds due to get under way.
"Am I going to look thrilled to play 18 holes in this this afternoon?" Couples said. "No, I'm a wimp. I'm an old wimp, but I'm excited to play."
"And I don't wear gloves. So I've got a couple of hours to try to figure out what I'm going to try and do if it stays like this all day long."
"But I am excited to make the cut. That's why I come here. The last four years have been really mediocre golf. Maybe one year I was semi close to making the cut. But that's my objective, and I did it."
"It's not like ha, ha, ha, now I can screw around and play 36 holes for fun. I'm going to try and compete. Play a good pairing with some younger guys and watch them play."
More Masters veterans sign off their careers
Fellow veterans Larry Mize and Sandy Lyle signed off their Masters careers on Saturday, as the champions of 1987 and 1988 respectively completed their second rounds, missing the cut.
Mize (64) finished second-last on 15 over par after an 80, while 65-year-old Lyle propped up the leaderboard on 20 over after adding an 83 to his opening 81.
Lyle came out to welcome home Mize at the end of the round.
"That was very special for Sandy to come out and greet me there," Mize said. "Sandy's a good friend, a great champion, and to finish off with him is pretty cool."
Cover photo: REUTERS