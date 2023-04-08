Fred Couples makes Masters history as oldest to make Augusta cut

Augusta, Georgia - Fred Couples proved himself a Masters specialist once again as the 63-year-old golfer became the oldest man to ever make the cut at Augusta.

Fred Couples of the US lines up a putt during the 2023 Masters in Augusta, Georgia. © REUTERS

He sealed his place in the final stages of the major on Saturday morning, completing his second round with a bogey at 18 that gave him a second-round 74 for a one-over-par aggregate.



That was enough for the veteran American, who was champion at the Masters in 1992 and has often been a factor over the weekend in subsequent years.

Forty years since his Masters debut, Couples was relieved to get through to the business end of the tournament, having missed the cut in each of the last four years.

"I played really well the last couple days. I enjoy the place," he said.

Couples played his tee shot on 18 on Friday evening, before play was abandoned when trees began to fall amid stormy Georgia weather.

"I had 230 to the hole. All night long, I thought just make a five," Couples said. "I wasn't even thinking about a four, and I made a five. It's probably the best I could have done unless something crazy happened."