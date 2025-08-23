Venus Williams relishes return to US Open at 45: "It's in my DNA"

New York, New York - Venus Williams said Saturday she is relishing the prospect of her record-extending 25th US Open appearance, saying the experience of playing in her home Grand Slam never gets old.

Venus Williams will play her first match on Monday night – the second day of the 2025 US Open. © MADDIE MEYER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The 45-year-old tennis icon is poised to make what could be her farewell singles appearance at Flushing Meadows on Monday, where she will face 11th seed Karolina Muchova in the first round.

"Super thrilling to be back," said Williams, who is competing in New York after being handed a wild card by organizers with her world ranking now standing at 610th.

"It does not get old; it just gets more exciting," she told reporters.

Williams only returned to tennis in July following a 16-month absence from the sport, winning her opening match at the Washington Open before exiting in the second round.

This year's appearance comes some 28 years after she first graced the US Open as a 17-year-old in 1997, embarking on a fairytale run to the final where she lost to Martina Hingis.

Following that dazzling debut, Williams would go on to forge a legacy as one of the greatest women's players in history, winning seven Grand Slam singles titles – two US Opens, five Wimbledons – and 14 Grand Slam doubles titles alongside sister Serena.

Williams said Saturday that despite the litany of achievements over a career that has straddled four different decades, her passion for tennis remained undiminished.

"I love my job," Williams told reporters. "So there's the joy right there."

Asked what people could take away from her appearance, she replied: "I haven't thought about what people would take away from it. I just mostly think about what I would get from it."

Williams, meanwhile, said she will take a relaxed approach to her 25th US Open appearance.