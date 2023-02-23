Golden State Warriors issue new Steph Curry injury timeline

San Francisco, California - Golden State Warriors star player Steph Curry will not return from injury for at least another week, his team confirmed on Wednesday.

Golden State Warriors star player Steph Curry will not return from injury for at least another week, the organization confirmed. © USA TODAY Sports

Curry has missed the defending champions' past five games after injuring his left leg against the Dallas Mavericks.



He collided with McKinley Wright IV, suffering tears to his superior tibiofibular ligaments and interosseous membrane that were revealed by scans, as well as a contusion to his lower left leg.

Curry had planned a return "after the All-Star break," albeit without "a specific date."

The Warriors' superstar also ruled out playing against the Los Angeles Lakers in the team's first game back on Thursday, but his lay-off will extend beyond that.

An update from the Warriors read: "Stephen Curry, who has missed the last five games due to injury, was recently re-evaluated."

"The re-evaluation indicated that Stephen is making good progress. He has started various individual on-court workouts and will be re-evaluated in one week."