Heavyweight boxing legend George Foreman has passed away

New York, New York - Former heavyweight boxer and sports legend George Foreman has died at the age of 76.

He died peacefully on Friday, surrounded by his family, as his relatives announced on Instagram.

"Our hearts are broken," the message read.

"A devout preacher, a devoted husband, a loving father, and a proud grand and great grandfather, he lived a life marked by unwavering faith, humility, and purpose."

A "humanitarian, an Olympian, and two-time heavyweight champion of the world," Foreman was highly respected, and his family described him as "a force for good" and "a man of discipline and conviction."

The family thanked everyone for their sympathy and prayers and asked for peace "as we honor the extraordinary life of a man we were blessed to call our own."

Foreman had one of the longest careers in the history of boxing, which came to an end in 1997. After winning the gold medal at the 1968 Summer Olympics in Mexico City, he became WBC and WBA world champion from 1973 to 1974.