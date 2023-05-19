Jim Brown, legendary NFL running back, passes away as the sports world shares tributes

Los Angeles, California - The NFL Hall of Fame running back and prominent civil rights activist Jim Brown has passed away.

Brown, a member of the NFL's 50th, 75th, and 100th Anniversary All-Time Teams, died at age 87.

The three-time MVP passed away peacefully in his Los Angeles home on Thursday night. His wife Monique was at his side.

"It is with profound sadness that I announce the passing of my husband, Jim Brown," Monique wrote in a statement on Instagram.

"He passed away peacefully last night at our LA home. To the world he was an activist, actor and football star. To our family, he was a loving and wonderful husband, father and grandfather. Our hearts are broken..."

Brown was one of the greatest athletes to ever play the game.

The NFL champion led the league in rushing yards eight times, rushing touchdowns five times, and was named to 8 First Team All-Pro teams. He was a first-round draft pick in 1957.

Following his illustrious athletic career, Brown went on to become a successful Hollywood actor, starring in films like Any Given Sunday and The Dirty Dozen.

In addition to his talent on the field and on the big screen, Brown was also one of the most prominent voices in the civil rights movement.