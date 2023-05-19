Jim Brown, legendary NFL running back, passes away as the sports world shares tributes
Los Angeles, California - The NFL Hall of Fame running back and prominent civil rights activist Jim Brown has passed away.
Brown, a member of the NFL's 50th, 75th, and 100th Anniversary All-Time Teams, died at age 87.
The three-time MVP passed away peacefully in his Los Angeles home on Thursday night. His wife Monique was at his side.
"It is with profound sadness that I announce the passing of my husband, Jim Brown," Monique wrote in a statement on Instagram.
"He passed away peacefully last night at our LA home. To the world he was an activist, actor and football star. To our family, he was a loving and wonderful husband, father and grandfather. Our hearts are broken..."
Brown was one of the greatest athletes to ever play the game.
The NFL champion led the league in rushing yards eight times, rushing touchdowns five times, and was named to 8 First Team All-Pro teams. He was a first-round draft pick in 1957.
Following his illustrious athletic career, Brown went on to become a successful Hollywood actor, starring in films like Any Given Sunday and The Dirty Dozen.
In addition to his talent on the field and on the big screen, Brown was also one of the most prominent voices in the civil rights movement.
The sports world shares special tributes to Jim Brown
Following Brown's death, the sports world has honored the football icon with tributes and words on Brown's impact on and off the football field.
"You can't underestimate the impact #JimBrown had on the @NFL," fellow NFL Hall of Famer Barry Sanders tweeted. "He will be greatly missed. Additionally, his generosity and friendship with my family is a gift that we will always treasure."
Brown's team, the Cleveland Browns, wrote a statement on Twitter.
"It’s impossible to describe the profound love and gratitude we feel for having the opportunity to be a small piece of Jim’s incredible life and legacy," the team tweeted. "We mourn his passing, but celebrate the indelible light he brought to the world. "
Cleveland co-owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam shared: "Jim Brown is a true icon of not just the Cleveland Browns but the entire NFL. He was certainly the greatest to ever put on a Browns uniform and arguably one of the greatest players in NFL history."
"Jim broke down barriers just as he broke tackles," they added. "He fought for civil rights, brought athletes from all different sports together to use their platform for good."
Jim Brown's family, friends, and the NFL community are continuing to grieve his huge loss.
