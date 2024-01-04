Miami Dolphins star Tyreek Hill rushes home after mansion goes up in flames

Southwest Ranches, Florida - A two-alarm fire broke out at Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill’s $7 million mansion in the Florida town of Southwest Ranches Wednesday afternoon.

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill rushed home after a fire broke out at his $7 million mansion in the Florida town of Southwest Ranches. © IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

According to the Davie Fire Rescue Department, "multiple units from Davie, Southwest Ranches, and Broward Sheriff’s Office are on scene extinguishing the fire" at Hill’s two-story house.



No injuries have been reported and this is an active emergency scene.

Helicopters from CBS News Miami captured rescue crews on the roof putting out the fire.

Hill, who is in his second season with the team, was seen at practice in Miami Gardens early Wednesday afternoon. A team spokesperson said Hill left practice to go home and that his family is safe.

Wearing a walking boot on his left foot because of a lingering ankle injury, he arrived at his home shortly before 3 PM ET, meeting his wife and mother outside the house.