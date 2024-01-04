Miami Dolphins star Tyreek Hill rushes home after mansion goes up in flames
Southwest Ranches, Florida - A two-alarm fire broke out at Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill’s $7 million mansion in the Florida town of Southwest Ranches Wednesday afternoon.
According to the Davie Fire Rescue Department, "multiple units from Davie, Southwest Ranches, and Broward Sheriff’s Office are on scene extinguishing the fire" at Hill’s two-story house.
No injuries have been reported and this is an active emergency scene.
Helicopters from CBS News Miami captured rescue crews on the roof putting out the fire.
Hill, who is in his second season with the team, was seen at practice in Miami Gardens early Wednesday afternoon. A team spokesperson said Hill left practice to go home and that his family is safe.
Wearing a walking boot on his left foot because of a lingering ankle injury, he arrived at his home shortly before 3 PM ET, meeting his wife and mother outside the house.
Tyreek Hill's teammates react to tragedy
Hill arrived in Miami via trade with the Kansas City Chiefs in March 2022. The Dolphins subsequently gave Hill a four-year, $120 million deal that made him the highest-paid receiver in the NFL by average annual value.
This season, the 29-year-old leads the NFL in receiving yards (1,717) and touchdown catches (12).
Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who spoke to the media after practice, said he was not aware that Hill’s house caught on fire until after the team finished practice.
"I think that would be difficult for not just my teammates, but anyone in general, to be going through what Tyreeks's going through right now," Tagovailoa said. "I think the main thing is his family is safe, his loved ones are good, and he's good as well. I know it’s a little cliché to say, but things like that, part of the house, some of those things can be replaceable. But I;m just glad that a lot of his family members are safe."
According to the Broward property appraiser’s website, Hill purchased the home in the 16000 block of Berkshire Court in 2022 for $6.9 million in 2022.
