New Orleans tight end Jimmy Graham arrested after alarming "medical episode"

Costa Mesa, California - New Orleans Saints tight end Jimmy Graham was arrested in Southern California late on Friday after a "medical episode" that left him disoriented, the NFL team announced on Saturday.

Saints team doctor John Amoss described the incident as a likely seizure.



TMZ reported that Graham was apprehended after police saw him wandering in traffic near a Southern California resort and apprehended him for suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance and resisting a police officer.

"New Orleans Saints tight end Jimmy Graham experienced a medical episode last evening, which resulted in him becoming disoriented," the team said in a statement.

"He was taken into custody by local authorities and transported to a local hospital for evaluation for what Dr. John Amoss believes to be a likely seizure and spent the night under medical supervision and testing."