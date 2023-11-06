NY Giants' Jones out with season-ending injury as new quarterback remains a mystery

East Rutherford, New Jersey – New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones will miss the rest of the NFL season after suffering torn knee ligaments in his team's defeat to Las Vegas over the weekend, the Giants confirmed on Monday.

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones suffered a season-ending injury against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday. © Collage: USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Jones exited Sunday's 30-6 defeat to the Raiders at the Allegiant Stadium in Nevada early in the second quarter after collapsing with no player near him.



The 26-year-old had been hurt at the end of the first quarter after being sacked by the Raiders' Maxx Crosby, but kept playing. Giants coach Brian Daboll told reporters on Monday that an MRI scan had revealed torn knee-ligaments.

"We got the MRI back; he has a torn ACL," Daboll said.

The injury ends what has been a miserable season for the Giants and Jones, who only returned to the line-up on Sunday after a three-game absence due to a neck injury. Prior to that, Jones completed just two touchdown passes and finished his season with six interceptions.

The injury is also a headache for Giant's coach Daboll, whose team is 2-7 for the season and languishing at the foot of the NFC East.