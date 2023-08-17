Paige Bueckers fans left waiting longer for major UConn basketball comeback
Storrs, Connecticut - UConn's star guard Paige Bueckers is making her return, and fans want to see her back in action sooner than later!
College basketball fans will have to wait until November to catch hoops star Paige Bueckers in action.
The UConn star, who is making her return to the court after tearing her ACL last summer, has been making a splash for her remarkable comeback.
Recently, Bueckers excited fans when she was captured going full-out in practice with UConn's women's hoops team for the first time since her knee injury.
Devoted fans were looking forward to watching the 2021 Naismith Player of the Year begin her comeback to competition on the court this week, as UConn took part in summer basketball tournaments in Europe.
However, their dreams were quickly shattered when UConn hoops posted to their official Twitter account, saying, "We know you want to know - no game action for Paige Bueckers in Europe. Just another reason to look forward to November!"
Basketball fans react to Paige Bueckers no-show during summer tournaments
College basketball fans might have to wait until the NCAA season begins to see Paige Bueckers in action, but given the immense excitement surrounding her return, her first game back will undoubtedly be rewarding.
"Would have loved to see her but safety first always," one fan tweeted. "November's gonna be extra special."
"It will be worth the wait I’m sure!! Good luck to the rest of the team for a fun and safe time in Europe," another added.
"Very practical and mature decision. I’m in no hurry to see her play as much as I would like to," another fan said.
Paige Bueckers is expected to lead UConn hoops in their season opener on November 4 against Southern Connecticut.
Cover photo: Greg Fiume / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP