Paige Bueckers fans left waiting longer for major UConn basketball comeback

Storrs, Connecticut - UConn's star guard Paige Bueckers is making her return, and fans want to see her back in action sooner than later!

UConn women's basketball updated fans on Paige Bueckers' playing status, leaving them even more excited about her return to the court this season. © Greg Fiume / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

College basketball fans will have to wait until November to catch hoops star Paige Bueckers in action.

The UConn star, who is making her return to the court after tearing her ACL last summer, has been making a splash for her remarkable comeback.

Recently, Bueckers excited fans when she was captured going full-out in practice with UConn's women's hoops team for the first time since her knee injury.

Devoted fans were looking forward to watching the 2021 Naismith Player of the Year begin her comeback to competition on the court this week, as UConn took part in summer basketball tournaments in Europe.

However, their dreams were quickly shattered when UConn hoops posted to their official Twitter account, saying, "We know you want to know - no game action for Paige Bueckers in Europe. Just another reason to look forward to November!"