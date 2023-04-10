Rudy Gobert speaks out after embarrassing Timberwolves brawl

Minneapolis, Minnesota - Rudy Gobert apologized to Kyle Anderson , his other Minnesota Timberwolves teammates, and supporters after punching Anderson during a chaotic win over the New Orleans Pelicans.

The Timberwolves triumphed 113-108 on Sunday, but the victory was marred by an inexplicable confrontation between Gobert and Anderson.



After an animated discussion on the sidelines in the second quarter, Gobert aimed a jab at the chest of Anderson and was removed from the team for the remainder of the game.

Gobert was taken to the locker room and the Timberwolves were quick to inform their center had been sent home for his "unacceptable" actions, which Minnesota said will be handled "internally".

The 30-year-old took to Twitter after the game to smooth things over with Anderson and express his apologies to those involved with the Timberwolves.

"Emotions got the best of me today. I should not have reacted the way I did regardless of what was said," Gobert wrote.

"I want to apologize to the fans, the organization and particularly to Kyle, who is someone that I truly love and respect as a team-mate."