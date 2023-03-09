Shawn Kemp: Former Sonics star and NBA All-Star arrested after drive-by shooting

Tacoma, Washington - Former Seattle Sonics star Shawn Kemp was arrested Wednesday evening in Pierce County in connection with a drive-by shooting in Tacoma, south of Seattle, according to multiple reports.

Former NBA star Shawn Kemp, who played for the Seattle SuperSonics in the 1990s, was arrested in connection with a drive-by shooting. © DAN LEVINE / AFP

Kemp was booked shortly before 6 PM local time, according to Pierce County Corrections.



Shortly before 2 PM, an "altercation" between the occupants of two cars led to shots being fired in a parking lot near the Tacoma Mall in the 4500 block of South Steele Street, according to the Tacoma Police Department.

No injuries were reported.

One car fled. Police recovered a gun and arrested the 53-year-old, who spent seven years with the SuperSonics franchise in the 90s, before it became the Oklahoma City Thunder after relocating. A former power forward, Kemp is also a six-time NBA All-Star and led Seattle to the 1996 NBA Finals, which they lost 4-2 to Michael Jordan's Chicago Bulls.

He's had legal troubles in the past, notably in 2005, when he was arrested and charged for drug possession.