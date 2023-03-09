Shawn Kemp: Former Sonics star and NBA All-Star arrested after drive-by shooting
Tacoma, Washington - Former Seattle Sonics star Shawn Kemp was arrested Wednesday evening in Pierce County in connection with a drive-by shooting in Tacoma, south of Seattle, according to multiple reports.
Kemp was booked shortly before 6 PM local time, according to Pierce County Corrections.
Shortly before 2 PM, an "altercation" between the occupants of two cars led to shots being fired in a parking lot near the Tacoma Mall in the 4500 block of South Steele Street, according to the Tacoma Police Department.
No injuries were reported.
One car fled. Police recovered a gun and arrested the 53-year-old, who spent seven years with the SuperSonics franchise in the 90s, before it became the Oklahoma City Thunder after relocating. A former power forward, Kemp is also a six-time NBA All-Star and led Seattle to the 1996 NBA Finals, which they lost 4-2 to Michael Jordan's Chicago Bulls.
He's had legal troubles in the past, notably in 2005, when he was arrested and charged for drug possession.
Tacoma police said the investigation is ongoing.
Cover photo: DAN LEVINE / AFP