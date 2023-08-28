Simone Biles breaks more records with epic US Championship win!

San Jose, California - Simone Biles dazzled on the floor exercise Sunday on her way to claiming a record eighth all-around US Championship less than a month after ending a two-year break from gymnastics

Simone Biles won a record eighth all-around US Championship, sealing the triumph with a floor routine on Sunday. © EZRA SHAW / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The 19-time world champion claimed the record-breaking crown – a decade years after winning her first – as she posted a total of 118.40, four clear of runner-up Shilese Jones, in San Jose, California.

Biles returned to competition in Chicago earlier this month after a bad case of "the twisties" – a phenomenon which affects an athlete's spatial awareness – led her to withdraw from five of her six finals at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 to focus on her mental health.

At 26, seven-time Olympic medalist became the oldest female US champion since the event was first organized by USA Gymnastics in 1963.

"I've been doing it for so long, I feel like I don't think about numbers," Biles told NBC. "I think about my performance and I think overall I hit eight for eight."

She is expected to bid to add to her haul of 25 World Championship medals in Antwerp in September.



Biles has not confirmed whether she plans to compete at next year's Olympic Games in Paris. "I'm going to keep it a little bit secretive," she teased.