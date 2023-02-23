Texas track & field star Sam Hurley flaunts his million-dollar net worth

Austin, Texas - Thanks to the NCAA's new Name, Image, and Likeness law (NIL), Texas Longhorn Sam Hurley is one of the richest athletes in college sports !

Sam Hurley, a sophomore high-jumper at the University of Texas, apparently makes a staggering 7-figures off NIL endorsements, and shared reports of his net-worth. © Collage: Screenshot / Instagram / samhurley

The Arkansas native is one of the most followed college athletes online today, with a following of more than 4 million on Instagram and TikTok combined.

The sophomore high-jumper reportedly makes a staggering 7-figures off NIL endorsements, and recently took to his social media to confirm the numbers and perhaps flaunt his millions.

On Wednesday, just ahead of his turn at the Big 12 Track & Field championships hosted on the campus of Texas Tech, Hurley shared an Instagram post to his story that revealed just how much the 19-year-old Longhorn athlete supposedly cashes in at the bank.

The post was one originally shared by jgpvisuals, where Hurley is listed as the No. 18 highest-earning student-athlete overall, making a whopping $1.1 million dollars!

Hurley's massive earnings make him the second highest-paid Texas Longhorn athlete, trailing only behind the Longhorns' top-ranked quarterback recruit Nico Iamleava.

The post has only added to chatter surrounding Hurley's endorsements and cash flow.

