Tiger Woods sued for $30 millions as breakup with his ex gets messy

Fort Pierce, Florida - Tiger Woods' ex-girlfriend Erica Herman is suing the golfer for allegedly kicking her out of the house they shared for six years.

The two had been sharing the home in Hobe Sound, Florida, where Herman claims she exchanged "valuable services" for living there rent-free, reports TMZ Sports.



She says they had broken up last fall when Woods tricked her into thinking she was going on vacation.

Herman claims a driver took her to the airport, where she was then informed she was "locked-out" of the house and not allowed to return.

The 38-year-old is now asking for $30 million in compensatory rent money, saying she had an "oral tenancy agreement" in place with Woods that should have kept her there for five more years after the breakup.

The lawsuit has been filed against Tiger's trust, which holds the title to the home.

Herman's lawyers say the $30 million figure came from the "reasonable rental value" of the house for the five remaining years they had agreed upon. There are also allegations that more than $40,000 of her own money was confiscated from the home after she was kicked out.

Tiger's team maintains that there was never any such oral agreement and that Herman was only staying there as his girlfriend.