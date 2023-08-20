Bucs and Pats suffer scary injuries as Bolden and Wolford take brutal hits

New York, New York - Shocking injuries sustained by Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback John Wolford and New England Patriots rookie Isaiah Bolden marred a pair of NFL pre-season games on Saturday.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' John Wolford was stretchered off the field after suffering a neck injury in the game against the New York Jets. © Sarah Stier / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Wolford was stretchered off with a neck injury in the Bucs' 13-6 victory over the Jets in New York.



Tampa Bay were up 10-6 when Wolford, the team's third-string signal caller hit the ground awkwardly after being tackled by Jets' defensive lineman Jalyn Holmes.

Wolford lay motionless on the field for several minutes, players from both teams gathering around him, before he was taken from the field with his neck stabilized by a backboard.

The Bucs said Wolford was taken to hospital as a precaution, but had movement in all his extremities.

"He kind of went numb a little bit (but) got his movement back and he seems to be OK," coach Todd Bowles said after the game.

The 27-year-old Wolford is entering his sixth season in the league. He signed with the Bucs as a free agent in this off-season.