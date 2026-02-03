NFL security chief sets the record straight on ICE presence at Super Bowl LX

San Francisco, California - NFL security chief Cathy Lanier said Tuesday that officers from Immigration and Customs Enforcement would have no role at this weekend's Super Bowl in California.

NFL security chief Cathy Lanier has confirmed that ICE will not play a role at Sunday's Super Bowl. © CHRIS GRAYTHEN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Recent media reports have said ICE officials were expected to be on duty at Sunday's showpiece at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, the home of the San Francisco 49ers.

However, speaking at a security briefing on Tuesday, Lanier ruled out ICE agents being part of the security plan for the game.

"There are no planned ICE or immigration enforcement operations that are scheduled around the Super Bowl or any of the Super Bowl-related events for fans attending the Super Bowl during this week," Lanier said.

Lanier said security plans for Sunday's game would be consistent with past Super Bowls, adding that there were "no known, specific or credible threats" to the game.

Heavily armed and masked agents from ICE have been deployed in multiple US cities as part of President Donald Trump's immigration crackdown.

Public anger has flared following the killing of two US citizens by federal agents last month in Minneapolis during a large-scale deployment by the Trump administration.

Corey Lewandowski, a senior adviser to Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, said last year immigration personnel would be deployed at the Super Bowl.