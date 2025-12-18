Chicago Bears warn of possible move to Indiana amid funding standoff

Chicago, Illinois - The Chicago Bears have warned they are considering moving to Indiana if they are unable to secure state backing for infrastructure projects around a proposed new indoor stadium.

Bears president and chief executive Kevin Warren said in an open letter late Wednesday that the club was now looking at potential stadium sites in neighboring Indiana after failing to secure infrastructure commitments from Illinois state leaders.

The Bears, who were one of the NFL's founding teams in 1920, confirmed in September they are aiming to leave their home at Soldier Field in order to build a new, modern indoor arena in the Chicago suburb of Arlington Heights, where the team bought a 326-acre site for development in 2023.

However, Warren said Wednesday that the team was now looking at a possible move out of state.

"We have not asked for state taxpayer dollars to build the stadium at Arlington Park," Warren wrote. "We asked only for a commitment to essential local infrastructure (roads, utilities, and site improvements) which is more than typical for projects of this size.

"Additionally, we sought reasonable property tax certainty to secure financing. We listened to state leadership and relied on their direction and guidance, yet our efforts have been met with no legislative partnership."

Warren said a failure to secure commitments over infrastructure had created "uncertainty" with "significant consequences."